Four People Die While Positive With COVID-19 As Malta Records 673 New Cases

A female aged 86 and three males aged 77, 87 and 88 have died while COVID-19 positive.

This comes as Malta records 673 new cases, thus bumping up the number of active cases to 13,104.

Meanwhile, the island has seen 1,179 recoveries and the number of hospitalisations have dropped to 116 patients, 10 less than yesterday’s numbers.

The amount of people being treated in the ITU have remained stable at nine patients.

The total number of deaths have now increased to 496.