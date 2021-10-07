Get Paid €40 In Vouchers By Attending Pilot Maskless Comedy Show In Valletta Tomorrow
Would you like to get paid €40 in government vouchers to attend a comedy show?
Malta is launching its first pilot mass event with barely any COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow and, “as a token of appreciation for their contribution, guests will also receive €40 worth of government vouchers.
Held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, the show will feature some of the island’s biggest comedy names – Danusan, Comedy Knights and Bla Kondixin.
Guests won’t be socially distanced, will be able to remove their masks and will be asked to get tested seven days in advance.
It will be limited to 300 fully vaccinated people over 18 years old, who will be chosen at random after registering in advance. People can’t attend if they’re pregnant, suffer from a chronic condition, experienced COVID-19 symptoms over the previous three days or went abroad in the previous 14 days.
COVID-19 helpline workers will contact each client to give them their appointment for a PCT test at one of the hubs but the website doesn’t include any information on what will happen if people refuse to get tested.
The pilot project is intended to provide empirical data to allow the health authorities to evaluate the post-event PCR test uptake, the proportion of applicants who use the Covid alert app, and the rate of new cases from participants for the events. The health authorities will then compare these COVID-19 figures with those of the general population to understand the impact of mass events.
Will you attend this comedy show?