Get Paid €40 In Vouchers By Attending Pilot Maskless Comedy Show In Valletta Tomorrow

Would you like to get paid €40 in government vouchers to attend a comedy show?

Malta is launching its first pilot mass event with barely any COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow and, “as a token of appreciation for their contribution, guests will also receive €40 worth of government vouchers.

Held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, the show will feature some of the island’s biggest comedy names – Danusan, Comedy Knights and Bla Kondixin.

Guests won’t be socially distanced, will be able to remove their masks and will be asked to get tested seven days in advance.