Got Your First COVID-19 Jab Abroad? You Can Finally Get A Vaccine Certificate In Malta

This news comes after a Maltese woman living in Scotland wrote to Robert Abela about being unable to return home for her mother’s birthday, despite being fully vaccinated.

People who are fully vaccinated but received their first jab abroad will finally be able to get their vaccine certificate in Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Having received her first Moderna dose in Scotland last June, Adriana then got her second jab in Malta – but the authorities would not recognise her valid vaccination. “They’re keeping families apart for bureaucratic reasons,” she said.

That has now changed, as from Tuesday onward the vaccine certificate will be issued to anyone who has received a full recognised vaccination, after the necessary checks.

Authorities will check and confirm whether the first dose was administered in the EU member states or the UK, and whether the second dose was administered in Malta. A vaccination certificate can then be issued.

