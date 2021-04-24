Grove To Honour COVID-19 Victims Will Be In Raħal Ġdid, Chris Fearne Reveals
The grove in honour of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 will be located in Raħal Ġdid, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed today.
In a tweet, Fearne unveiled the location of the planned grove in Ġnien il-Mediterran, Raħal Ġdid. It comes after the news to commemorate COVID-19 victims in this way was announced on 8th April, exactly a year since Malta lost its first life to the virus.
Illum żort is-sit fejn se jsir il-#masġar ta’ tifkira għall-vittmi tal-#Covid-19 f’Raħal Ġdid #FMS #MCAST pic.twitter.com/msSy3pataN
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) April 24, 2021
A total of 412 people have died with COVID-19 so far, with the latest victim, a 93-year-old woman, confirmed yesterday.
What do you make of the commemoration to COVID-19 victims?