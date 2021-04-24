د . إAEDSRر . س

Grove To Honour COVID-19 Victims Will Be In Raħal Ġdid, Chris Fearne Reveals

The grove in honour of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 will be located in Raħal Ġdid, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed today.

In a tweet, Fearne unveiled the location of the planned grove in Ġnien il-Mediterran, Raħal Ġdid. It comes after the news to commemorate COVID-19 victims in this way was announced on 8th April, exactly a year since Malta lost its first life to the virus.

A total of 412 people have died with COVID-19 so far, with the latest victim, a 93-year-old woman, confirmed yesterday.

