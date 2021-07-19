Gżira Clinic Announces Only Vaccinated Partners Will Be Allowed To Visit Pregnant Partners

“With immediate effect, in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 numbers for the safety of our pregnant population we have to reintroduce some restrictions,” Veduta said. “Only one fully vaccinated partner will be allowed in clinic. The certificate will be requested upon entry at the clinic.”

Veduta made this announcement yesterday in light of a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the new rules kicking in with immediate effect.

A Gżira clinic specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology has announced that only fully vaccinated people will be able to visit their partners.

“Some of you might feel that this is drastic but please remember that pregnant women are the only unvaccinated vulnerable group and have to be protected.”

Malta is currently the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases, which saw the island placed in the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s red zone.

However, hospitalisations have remained relatively low in comparison with previous spikes and no deaths have been recorded in over a month.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has attributed this to the success of the island’s vaccination campaign, with over 80% of the nation now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged employers to “convince” their non-vaccinated employees to get vaccinated, employees to do likewise to their non-vaccinated employers, and parents to inoculate their children.

Some businesses have already gone the extra mile, and last week APS Bank announced that unvaccinated staff will soon have to test negative for COVID-19 every week.

