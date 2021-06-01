د . إAEDSRر . س

Half Of Malta’s Adult Population Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Around half of Malta’s adult population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Adults in Malta and Gozo who are fully vaccinated now reaches the 50% milestone,” Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted today.

As of today, a total of 519,994 doses have been administered so far, while 210,486 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,332 doses have been administered over the past 24 hours.

That means that just under half of Malta’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the most recent national statistics showing 441,186 adults were registered as living in Malta as of December 2019.

This means Malta’s rate of fully vaccinated people is higher than the likes of the UK, the US and Hungary, which have all been widely praised for their vaccine rollouts.

Vaccination against coronavirus is currently open to everyone older than 16 and is set to open to 12-15 year olds in July.

Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Tensions Flare As Group Demands Specific Brand Of COVID-19 Vaccine Without Appointment In Malta

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All