Half Of Malta’s Adult Population Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Around half of Malta’s adult population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Adults in Malta and Gozo who are fully vaccinated now reaches the 50% milestone,” Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted today.
As of today, a total of 519,994 doses have been administered so far, while 210,486 people are fully vaccinated.
Adults in #Malta and #Gozo who are fully #vaccinated now reaches the 50% milestone (73% with at least first dose) 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/kA7akXqUTY
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) June 1, 2021
A total of 3,332 doses have been administered over the past 24 hours.
That means that just under half of Malta’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the most recent national statistics showing 441,186 adults were registered as living in Malta as of December 2019.
This means Malta’s rate of fully vaccinated people is higher than the likes of the UK, the US and Hungary, which have all been widely praised for their vaccine rollouts.
Vaccination against coronavirus is currently open to everyone older than 16 and is set to open to 12-15 year olds in July.