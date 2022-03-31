Health Minister Chris Fearne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested earlier today and came out positive. Thanks to the booster I only have mild symptoms. I started quarantine today. I will continue working virtually,” Fearne said on social media.

Fearne tested positive the day after he was reappointed Health Minister in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet.

He took the oath of office on Wednesday, along with all the other ministers and parliamentary secretaries.