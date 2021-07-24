Here’s Why People Went To Protest Against Vaccines And For Their Freedom In Valletta Today

As a fully vaccinated journalist, I went to the World Wide Freedom Rally that took place in Valletta today. To report the protest, but also to understand the reasoning of those that currently feel the need to fight for their rights.

With signs reading “my body, my responsibility” and “no to mandatory vaccines”, the main consensus is loud and clear: the people gathered in Valletta are against being forced to take a COVID-19 vaccination.

From “it can have effects in seven years’ time” to “I don’t know what’s in it”, some are genuinely afraid of the effects the contents of the vaccine might have.

Now that the travel passport is widely accepted, those that aren’t vaccinated face real-life disadvantages compared to those who did take the vaccine. And with restaurants creating offers to support getting vaccinated, many feel discriminated against.

Profit over health

A medicine student from the University of Malta says she is concerned about how few people have read actual scientific papers about “antibody dependent enhancement”.

“Instead, people trust other sources that have been heavily influenced by big industries that have always and will always prioritise profit over health.”

And that is one of the protestors’ main arguments: vaccines aren’t distributed for our health, but for profit. As gyms in Malta were closed for a significant amount of time during the partial lockdown, many turned sceptical about the true intentions of the government.

People went to exercise at outdoor gyms instead, which resulted in overcrowding, and some suffered mental health issues because they weren’t able to work out as much as they used to.

“Do they want to keep us healthy or do they want to keep us under control?” a critical protestor wonders.

It can’t be denied that the pharmaceutical industry is a billion-dollar industry, and it’s no different when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters reported that the world will have spent $157 billion (€133 billion) on COVID-19 vaccines by 2025.

“If they can spend billions on the vaccine, why don’t they spend billions on promoting healthy food and sports, on keeping people healthy?” a man present at the protest said.

And as the rich get richer and the poor get poorer throughout this pandemic, it is indeed concerning to see the social and economical effects of COVID-19 spread across the world. Rather than uniting humanity, inequality rates became higher than ever during the pandemic.

The effects of the media

The protestors aren’t only sceptical about the government and the pharmaceutical industry. They also feel like the media is purposely over-reporting and exaggerating the virus, with some going so far as to claim that COVID-19 is a ‘hoax’.