Hey J&J, Where Are The Jabs?! Weeks After EU Approval, ‘Game-Changer’ Vaccine Still Facing Mass Delays

In the war against a global pandemic, you need as many weapons as you can get. But now, as Malta continues to build up its impressive medical arsenal, what has been touted as an imminent “game-changer” by health authorities is taking much longer than expected and promised.

Over two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved for distribution within the European Union and despite online rumours of the jab having arrived in Malta, the vital vaccine is still nowhere to be seen.

The situation is of course not restricted to our Mediterranean Island.

Earlier this month, Reuters ran an exclusive report about how the pharma giant was “under stress” to meet the EU’s supply goal a whole week before it was even approved by the bloc. Meanwhile, just this week, US authorities were left fuming once again at “logistical complications and regulatory delays” which led to four million doses of the vaccine being delivered next week – a massive gap considering J&J promised to deliver 20 million shots to the federal government by the end of this month.

Whenever they were contacted for a comment on the matter, representatives from Johnson & Johnson have constantly pushed back against claims of inefficiency, with spokesperson Jake Sargent saying just four days ago that the company will still deliver the promised vaccines to the States by the end of March. Having said that, there aren’t a lot of days left in March.