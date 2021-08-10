Issues In Recognising Malta’s Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Abroad Have Been Fixed

After concerns were flagged about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine certificates not working in various EU countries, the Ministry of Health has announced that the certificates are updated.

The cause of the certificates not being recognised abroad, including countries like France and Germany, was due to a technical fix, which the health authorities now have resolved.

The update of the certificate will automatically be implemented once the vaccine certificate is reprinted from the website.

The health authorities are urging people who intend to use the vaccine certificate abroad to reprint their certificate before travelling.

If you have any further questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, call helpline 145.

Share this article with someone who’s going abroad soon