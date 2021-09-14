‘It Does Not Make Sense For Maltese To Quarantine In Hotels’: Malta In Russia Association Calls For Change In Restrictions

The Malta in Russia Association (MiRA) has called for a change in restrictions and quarantine system for Maltese citizens returning from Russia.

The association is calling for Russia to no longer be considered as a dark red country, as cases have stabilised and vaccine rollout has been successful.

“It does not make sense for Maltese to quarantine in hotels,” the association stressed.

MiRA is requesting the authorities that Maltese citizens in Russia who have been vaccinated with Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to be able to visit Malta without the requirement of quarantine, or just allow the basis of PCR test.

Furthermore, it is calling for Maltese citizens returning from Russia to be able to quarantine in Malta in their own residences.

The association has also requested the removal of Russia from the dark red list, and to scrap the quarantine system for those Maltese vaccinated with Sputnik.

It also insisted that mounting evidence has suggested that Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, with nearly 70 nations using it to vaccinated their population, including European countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia.

The Maltese in Russia Association (MiRA) is a non-profit organisation that provides support to the Maltese community in Russia, and lobbies for and promotes their interests.

What do you make of this?