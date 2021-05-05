It-Tieni L-Aqwa: Malta Is Now The Second Most Vaccinated Country In The World

Malta’s fast vaccine roll-out has impressed countries worldwide for some months now, but the tiny Mediterranean island just hit an impressive milestone overnight. “Malta, an EU country, is now the second-most-vaccinated country in the world after Israel,” American-European journalist Dave Keating Tweeted out last night, sharing total first dose vaccination numbers as of yesterday. With 52.81% of the population having received at least one jab, Malta’s single-dose stat has now overtaken the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which stand at 44.11%, 50.95% and 51.38% respectively. Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne quickly retweeted the statistic, at the end of what was another busy day of vaccinations and registrations – yesterday was the first day that the jab application was open for 30-year-olds

These were the 1st dose vaccination numbers as of yesterday.#Malta, an EU country, is now the second-most-vaccinated country in the world after Israel. pic.twitter.com/cP5LQESk9j — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, if you had to instead look at the number of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Malta actually drops a couple of places… but is still standing tall and proud alongside much larger countries. When fully vaccinated populations are looked at, Gibraltar stands high and mighty, alone at 99.76%. Of course, not technically its own a country and with a population of about 30,000, having Gibraltar on the list is kind of like including Gozo… but with a percentage that high, such a feat still shouldn’t be understated. Malta, on the other hand, stands at 24.62% of the population being fully vaccinated, behind countries and regions like Turks & Caicos, San Marino, Monaco, the United States, Bahrain, Chile, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, the Cayman Islands, The Falkland Islands, Israel and Seychelles (which gradually go up from 25.83% all the way up to 60.16%). But with more and more people being invited to get inoculated every single day and the islands gearing up to start giving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson in the coming hours, Malta is set to climb the ranks of the fully vaccinated statistics in the same way we managed to hit such an impressive milestone on first doses.

