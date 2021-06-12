Italy Stops Administering AstraZeneca Vaccine To Under 60s Over Blood Clot Fears 

Italy said on Saturday that it would no longer administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged under 60 over the vaccine’s blood clot side effects.

All those who have been administered a first dose of the vaccine will receive a second dose of an mRNA jab – either Pfizer or Moderna.

Fears about side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine are not new, with the European Medicines Authority (EMA) having declared blood clots as a rare side effect of the vaccine.

Despite the possibility, the EMA has insisted throughout that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh any potential negative side effects. Malta is currently administering the vaccine to all those aged 18 and over following it being given the green light by the EMA.