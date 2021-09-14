It’s Time To Relax These Hospitality COVID-19 Restrictions Further, Philip Fenech Proposes

With the COVID-19 situation stabilising, the time has come to loosen more restrictions that have been imposed on the hospitality industry, Philip Fenech, deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs, has proposed.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Fenech called for the following measures to be relaxed, with constant monitoring in case the situation changes.

1. Increasing the maximum limit of people who can sit at a table in a restaurant or establishment from six to ten and lowering the minimum distance between tables from two metres to one metre.

2. Extending the closing time of establishments from 2am to the limit envisaged by their license, which is 4am for nightclubs. This will allow people to remain at establishments in the early hours of the morning, rather than congregate outside after they close as they’re currently doing.

3. Resuming self-service at bars, with perspex dividers installed to separate bar staff from clients. This will ease the pressure on bars to hire more waiters at a time the hospitality industry is facing serious staff shortage problems, removing an added cost and freeing up those workers to businesses who need them most.

4. Increasing the current sound limit for music from the current limit 70dBs, which is only around 10dBs higher than the average noise of a group conversation.

5. Maintaining COVID-19 wage supplements and financial aid to hospitality businesses who are still struggling beyond the end of the year.