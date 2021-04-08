Jobs Could Be Lost, Malta Fashion Association Warns As It Raps Authorities For Failure To Consult

Jobs in the local fashion industry could be lost and some businesses might have to close down for good, an association representing the sector has warned.

“We’re disappointed that hair, nail and beauty salons will remain closed until 26th April, even though they were forced to adapt to immensely strict measures which they followed as they should have,” the Malta Fashion Association said.

“These shops are among the sectors which adhered most strictly to the protocols of absolute hygiene, and they were never mentioned as a cause for the spread of the virus.”

The fashion industry was forced to shut last month as part of a quasi-lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19, and Prime Minister Robert Abela announced yesterday they will be able to reopen on 26th April along with other “non-essential” shops and services.

However, the MFA took the health authorities for its lack of consultation with the industry, which it said was made to close in its most profitable time of year.