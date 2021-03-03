Junior College Students Raise Concerns Over Classes Not Switching To Online

As COVID-19 cases in Malta spike, Junior College students have raised their concerns with online classes not being implemented for all students.

Lovin Malta has learnt that Junior College is holding lectures on-site, with many students having to catch several buses every day in order to attend a 45-minute lecture physically and then forced to stay on-site to attend back-to-back online lectures.

Moreover, in some classes, lecturers are holding lessons online and on-site simultaneously – something which is going against the directives given by MUT regarding the topic.

As of the writing of this article, the concerns are picking up more and more traction, with the Kunsill Studenti Junior College (KSJC) officially commenting on the situation.