Junior College Students Raise Concerns Over Classes Not Switching To Online
As COVID-19 cases in Malta spike, Junior College students have raised their concerns with online classes not being implemented for all students.
Lovin Malta has learnt that Junior College is holding lectures on-site, with many students having to catch several buses every day in order to attend a 45-minute lecture physically and then forced to stay on-site to attend back-to-back online lectures.
Moreover, in some classes, lecturers are holding lessons online and on-site simultaneously – something which is going against the directives given by MUT regarding the topic.
As of the writing of this article, the concerns are picking up more and more traction, with the Kunsill Studenti Junior College (KSJC) officially commenting on the situation.
“Immediately after being elected, when the first meeting was held with the Vice Principal, KSJC had already mentioned the idea that all lecturers should go online for the safety of both students and staff,” their statement read. “However, this idea was rejected as it was argued that there are various students and staff who prefer physical lectures”.
The statement also noted that an alternative was offered where “if both lecturers and students agree to go online, then they should be allowed to do so”. This was also denied.
KSJC promised that they would continue to look to find an alternative that will cater to all students, and a meeting later today would bring up the matter.
