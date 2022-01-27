‘Malta A Key Player At Looking Ahead’: Vaccine Rollout Garners Praise From EU Commission

High praise from the EU Commission came upon the Maltese health authorities today, owing to the countries “excellent vaccination rollout program.”

Stella Kyriakidou, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety expressed her sentiments following a visit to one of Malta’s vaccination centres and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC).

“Your presence here is an important message to Malta and Europe, that the rollout here, in Malta, has been a success,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister For Health Chris Fearne, to which he and the country were thanked for the outstanding cooperation the country displayed, particularly in the last two years.

“Malta has been a key player at looking ahead, and looking at what we have learned from this pandemic, who is able to deliver health to European citizens in the way that is expected.”

“The response we have had for the pandemic, [and with] working with the member states have turned out to be a paradigm shift in the area of health,” Kyriakidou said. But having over 70% of the population ‘boosted’, is really successful.”