‘Malta A Key Player At Looking Ahead’: Vaccine Rollout Garners Praise From EU Commission
High praise from the EU Commission came upon the Maltese health authorities today, owing to the countries “excellent vaccination rollout program.”
Stella Kyriakidou, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety expressed her sentiments following a visit to one of Malta’s vaccination centres and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC).
“Your presence here is an important message to Malta and Europe, that the rollout here, in Malta, has been a success,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister For Health Chris Fearne, to which he and the country were thanked for the outstanding cooperation the country displayed, particularly in the last two years.
“Malta has been a key player at looking ahead, and looking at what we have learned from this pandemic, who is able to deliver health to European citizens in the way that is expected.”
“The response we have had for the pandemic, [and with] working with the member states have turned out to be a paradigm shift in the area of health,” Kyriakidou said. But having over 70% of the population ‘boosted’, is really successful.”
Malta was also praised in its role for helping to set up the new authority HERA (Health Environment Research Agenda for Europe), which will be crucial for Europe to tackle similar health crises in the future.
The HERA project involves 15 European countries and no less than 24 partners who serve to prepare the health and environment research agenda 2020-2030.
“We have an EU therapeutic strategy based on the way we have worked together for the vaccines, the way we have managed to show the strength of solidarity – the strength of working together.”
“We are working on this therapeutic strategy in the same fashion. Currently, we have a portfolio with ten potential therapeutics, because we need to prepare citizens and vaccinate them as quickly as possible.”
Kyriakidou stressed that there will always be persons who are ill with COVID, so at the forefront, countries need to be able to have the medications necessary to combat the disease. Not only at the European level, but on a larger scale too.
“The EU never said ‘Europe first’, we will continue to work with COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) and other member states to reach as many people as possible. Access to affordable, innovative medicines is our priority.”
