Malta About To Overtake UK In Vaccine ‘Race’, Half Of Adult Population Received At Least One Dose 

Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination drive has gathered so much speed that the island is about to overtake the United Kingdom, which has been Europe’s undisputed vaccine leader for months.

Recent statistics show that around 48% of the Maltese population has received at least one vaccine dose, just one percentage point behind the UK.

To put it into perspective, Malta was 16 percentage points behind the UK a month ago.

“Half the adults in Malta have been vaccinated at least once, a very good figure which literally places us first in Europe,” Health Minister Chris Fearne said at a press conference today. “The UK was first but we’ll catch up with them today.”