Malta Airport Once Again Strongly Appeals For Removal Of Remaining Travel Restrictions

Not even a week has passed, and the Malta International Airport (MIA) has once again strongly appealed for the removal of the remaining travel restrictions in Malta.

This comes as the MIA saw a spike in travellers for the month of February, with an increase of 24% over the previous month, showing signs of demand-driven recovery.

“This double-digit growth indicates that the easing of travel restrictions, most of which had been introduced at the end of 2021, unleashed a pent-up demand for air travel,” MIA said in a statement.

“Further indicating that this increase was driven by demand rather than improved capacity, is the drop of 3 per cent in February’s seat capacity compared to January’s,” it continued.