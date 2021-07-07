Malta Back Up To Over 100 Active COVID-19 Cases As 25 People Test Positive Overnight

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 which means that Malta now has over 100 active cases of the virus.

There were also five recoveries overnight, bringing the total number of active cases to 110.

This is the 10th consecutive day Malta has registered an increase in COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 341,765 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta.

