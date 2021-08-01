Malta College Of Obstetricians Urges Pregnant Women To Get Vaccinated In View Of ‘Rise In COVID-19 Complications’

Up until today, the College had only advised pregnant women with a high risk of exposure to the virus or with high-risk medical conditions to get vaccinated. However, it has now revised this advice to include all pregnant women after their 12th week of pregnancy.

The Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists is now strongly advising pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in view of a recent increase in “COVID-19 complications” among pregnant women.

“Vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19 in pregnancy so as to reduce potential complications to both mother and child,” it said.

“COVID-19 vaccination may potentially reduce the risk of admission of the mother to intensive care, premature birth of the baby and stillbirth.”

“It has been show that the COVID-19 vaccine can be taken in pregnancy and breastfeeding. If the woman is trying to get pregnant she can still take the vaccine and there is no evidence that it affects fertility. Women may wish to discuss the benefits and risks of vaccination with a healthcare professional and reach a joint decision.”