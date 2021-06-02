Malta Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside Four Recoveries

Malta has confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries over the past 24 hours.

While still low, this is first time Malta has registered double-digit new cases in the last 23 days.

No deaths were recorded during the same period, with the number of active cases now standing at 76.

The number of people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus is currently 218,321.

A further 319,574 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.