Malta Confirms 116 New COVID-19 Cases And One More Death As Active Cases Decline

Malta has confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases over, the lowest rise in daily figures since 3rd January.

Meanwhile, an 81-year-old male patient has died and 155 more people have recovered, meaning the number of active cases has dropped to 2,606.

Also, 1,663 more vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, but there’s no indication how many of these were first doses and how many were second doses.

As it stands, 18,930 vaccine shots, both first and second doses, have been administered.