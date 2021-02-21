Malta Confirms 130 New COVID-19 Cases And One More Death In Past 24 Hours

Malta has confirmed 130 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, along with one more death- a 72-year-old man – and 134 more recoveries.

This means the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 304 currently active cases has slightly declined to 2,521.

Meanwhile, total vaccinations have increased to 63,308, out of which 20,189 were second doses. This means the number of people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus is higher than the number of people who have recovered from the virus – 18,067 – since the start of the pandemic.