Malta Confirms 179 New COVID-19 Cases As One More Patient Dies And 314 Recover
Malta has confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases, as one more patient, a 77-year-old woman, died at Mater Dei and 314 people recovered.
The new cases, the lowest daily rise since 1st March, emerged from a total of 4,046 swab tests which were carried out over the past 24 hours.
Active cases currently stand at 2,898, a sharp decline from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations has increased to 138,264, out of which 42,557 are second doses.