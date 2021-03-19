Malta Confirms 179 New COVID-19 Cases As One More Patient Dies And 314 Recover

Malta has confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases, as one more patient, a 77-year-old woman, died at Mater Dei and 314 people recovered.

The new cases, the lowest daily rise since 1st March, emerged from a total of 4,046 swab tests which were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Active cases currently stand at 2,898, a sharp decline from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations has increased to 138,264, out of which 42,557 are second doses.