Malta Confirms 182 New COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths And 258 Recoveries

Malta has confirmed a further 182 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as five more patients died and 258 more recovered.

A 63-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, and a 95-year-old man died at Mater Dei, while a 51-year-old man died at home.

The number of new cases is lower than that registered in recent days and comes 3,945 swab tests were carried out.

Active cases now stand at 3,550, a decline from the previous day.

Meanwhile, total vaccinations have edged up to 95,899, out of which 32,420 were second doses.

