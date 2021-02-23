Malta Confirms 221 New COVID-19 Cases And One Death In Last 24 Hours

There were 221 new COVID-19 patients found in the last 24 hours, Malta’s Health Ministry confirmed.

It is the highest daily rate of new cases this year.

With 191 recoveries and one more death, Malta’s active cases rose to 2,500.

An 84-year-old man passed away last night receiving treatment for COVID-19 at St. Vincent De Paule.

Malta’s death toll has reached 306.