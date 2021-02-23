Malta Confirms 221 New COVID-19 Cases And One Death In Last 24 Hours

د . إAEDSRر . س

There were 221 new COVID-19 patients found in the last 24 hours, Malta’s Health Ministry confirmed.

It is the highest daily rate of new cases this year.

With 191 recoveries and one more death, Malta’s active cases rose to 2,500.

An 84-year-old man passed away last night receiving treatment for COVID-19 at St. Vincent De Paule.

Malta’s death toll has reached 306.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 23•02•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Testing has remained high with 3,274 swab tests conducted yesterday.

Until yesterday, 66,334 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 21,160 of which were second doses.

