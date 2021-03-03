Malta Confirms 233 More COVID-19 Cases As Two More Patients Die And 162 Recover

Malta has confirmed 233 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with two more deaths and 162 more recoveries.

While the number of new cases is high, it is significantly lower than the 336 recorded yesterday, which was a record rise in daily new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The two deaths are an 84-year-old man, who died in Mater Dei, and an 86-year-old woman, who died at the Gozo General Hospital.

Meanwhile, 2,296 vaccinations were administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations up to 81,833.

Out of these, 29,021 people have been vaccinated twice.

The number of active cases have now reached 3,000, the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.