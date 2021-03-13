د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Confirms 298 New Cases Of COVID-19, Death Toll Reaches 350 With Four More Deaths

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta registered 298 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry confirmed.

There were also four more deaths, meaning the death toll has risen to 350.

Yesterday, two men aged 72 and 74 died at Mater Dei Hospital while receiving treatment for the virus. An 80-year-old woman passed away at Gozo’s General Hospital and an 86-year-old died in her private residence.

With 338 new recoveries, Malta’s active cases remain high at 3,144.

Meanwhile,  more than 117,121 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed, 38,333 of which were 2nd doses.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 13•03•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 13 March 2021

Malta is currently battling the UK variant of COVID-19. It is more contagious and one of the factors behind the high numbers.

What do you make of these figures? Comment below 

READ NEXT: Austria’s Chancellor Complains That Malta Is Getting Too Many COVID-19 Vaccines

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?