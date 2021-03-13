Malta Confirms 298 New Cases Of COVID-19, Death Toll Reaches 350 With Four More Deaths

Malta registered 298 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry confirmed.

There were also four more deaths, meaning the death toll has risen to 350.

Yesterday, two men aged 72 and 74 died at Mater Dei Hospital while receiving treatment for the virus. An 80-year-old woman passed away at Gozo’s General Hospital and an 86-year-old died in her private residence.

With 338 new recoveries, Malta’s active cases remain high at 3,144.

Meanwhile, more than 117,121 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed, 38,333 of which were 2nd doses.