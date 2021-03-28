Malta Confirms 67 New COVID-19 Cases And Two Deaths As Active Cases Dip Below 1,500

Malta has confirmed a further 67 COVID-19 cases today, along with two more deaths – a 74-year-old man and a 71-year-old man – and 323 more recoveries.

It’s the lowest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases since 5th February and has seen the number of active cases dip to 1,402, the lowest it’s been since 30th December 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of total vaccinations administered has increased to 176,612, out of which 50,557 were second doses.