Malta Could Achieve Herd Immunity Next Week If Impressive Vaccination Rate Continues

Malta is on track to reach herd immunity against Covid-19 next week if health authorities continue the current rate of the vaccine rollout.

For herd immunity to be reached, 70% of the adult population would need to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 265,361 people aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, translating to 60% of the adult population.

If Malta continues with its current vaccination rate, the island should achieve herd immunity by 19th May.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that one dose is enough to achieve herd immunity – meaning that a large portion of the island will become immune to the disease, making its spread less likely.

According to the European Commission, all member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70% of the entire adult population by summer. At its current rate, Malta could reach the EU target by the end of July.

A number of vaccines are currently being distributed across the nation including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Malta has begun removing restriction measures as cases continue to drop in light of the country’s impressive vaccination campaign. There are currently just 204 active Covid-19 cases on the island.

