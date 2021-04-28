Malta Discussing Whether To Launch Domestic ‘Vaccine Passports’, Tourism Minister Confirms
Discussions are underway in Malta on whether a domestic ‘vaccine passport’ system should be introduced to give people certain rights if they can prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Discussions are ongoing with the Superintendent of Public Health,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo confirmed when questioned by Lovin Malta today. “We’re a coherent government and proceed collectively, step by step, to ensure all authorities are on the same page. More announcements will be made in this regard in the future.”
The likes of Israel and Denmark have recently rolled out a ‘vaccine pass’ app to allow people to return to establishments such as restaurants and gyms.
Through the system, you will be allowed entry if you’ve been fully vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours or been infected with the virus two to 12 weeks earlier.
Last February, the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association suggested ‘domestic vaccine passports’ as an option that could allow small-scale events to return.
New PN politician Julie Zahra, a former singer, recently backed this proposal, saying she is “100% in favour” of any proposal that could see the events industry get back on track.