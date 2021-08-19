Malta Finally Removed From EU Travel Red List
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has removed Malta from its dangerous red travel list and put it on the lower orange list as COVID-19 cases have plateaued on the island.
This comes as good news for the country, which is trying to get back on its feet after over a year and half of dealing with pandemic mitigation measures.
Malta obtained a red listing in mid-July due to a spike in local cases following the initial easing of restrictions.
Malta’s rate of new cases per 100,000 stands at 182.87 and the death rate is at 15.55 per 100,000.
Despite having a low case rate, Malta’s death rate ranks in sixth place in comparison to other EU countries.
A country is granted an orange listing:
- if the 14-day notification rate is less than 50 and the test positivity rate is 4% or more; or
- the 14-day notification rate is 50 or more and less than 75 and the test positivity rate is 1% or more; or
- the 14-day notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positivity rate is less than 4%
Today, Malta registered a total of 54 cases, whilst two people died.
