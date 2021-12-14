Malta Finds 100 COVID-19 Cases With 90 Recoveries Made

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 100 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 20 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, an increase of three since yesterday.

90 recoveries have been made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 471, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,406 active cases.

997,459 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 158,607 of the doses administered being booster shots.