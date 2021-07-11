Malta Finds 101 New COVID-19 Cases As Surge Continues

Malta has confirmed another 101 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, along with three recoveries and zero deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people fully vaccinated has slightly increased to 349,961.

It means the recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues after 109 new cases were found yesterday and 96 the day earlier. The number of active cases currently stands at 457.

No details were given on how many of the cases are hospitalised.

The government has reacted to the surge in cases by banning travel to Malta for non-vaccinated people and closing down English language schools.