Malta Finds 11 New COVID-19 Cases And Only 1 Patient Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only eleven new COVID-19 cases, with one patient currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 7 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 22 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 459, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 270 active cases.

840,675 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 24,518 of the doses administered being booster shots.

