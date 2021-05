Malta has found 15 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 74 more patients recovered.

Two deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours after two men, aged 70 and 91, died while receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

The number of active cases has dipped to 270 – the lowest number registered since August last year.

Meanwhile, 335,848 people have received one dose of the vaccine, while 107,038 have received two doses.