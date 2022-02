Malta has registered 158 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest rise in single-day figures since the start of the year.

Four people died while positive for the virus, three men – aged 38, 82 and 90 – and an 87-year-old woman, wile 316 people recovered.

As it stands, 84 patients with the virus are being treated at Mater Dei, five of whom are receiving intensive care.