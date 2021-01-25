Malta Finds 203 More COVID-19 Cases As Two More Patients Die

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta confirmed a further 203 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a significant rise from the cases registered in the previous few days.

Two more people, a 76-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, died over the past 24 hours, while 175 more patients recovered.

 

The number of active cases has increased to 2,632.

A total of 3,345 swab tests were administered over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses has increased to 19,981, up by just over 1,000 from the previous day. This figure includes both people who have received their first dose and those who have received their second dose.

