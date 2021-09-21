Malta Finds 21 New COVID-19 Cases As Elderly Woman Dies

Malta has found 21 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 43 people have recovered and a 91-year-old woman died while positive for the virus.

Hospitalisations remain stable, with 21 people receiving treatment at Mater Dei (down from 22 yesterday), out of whom four are receiving intensive care (up from three yesterday).

A further 330 vaccine booster doses were administered over the past 24 hours, which means 5,389 people have now received the booster.

A total of 812,828 vaccine doses have been administered so far.