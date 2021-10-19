Malta Finds 22 New COVID-19 Cases And Two Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 21 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 459, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 272 active cases.

856,311 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 36,140 of the doses administered being booster shots.