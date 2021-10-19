د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 22 New COVID-19 Cases And Two Patients Being Treated In ITU

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 21 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 459, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 272 active cases.

856,311 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 36,140 of the doses administered being booster shots.

Tag someone that needs to see this

READ NEXT: Malta's Active COVID-19 Cases At 271 While 12 People Are In Hospital

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All