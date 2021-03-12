Malta Finds 329 New COVID-19 Cases As Five More Patients, Including 38-Year-Old Man, Die

Malta has confirmed 329 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, along with five deaths and 259 recoveries.

Two men, aged 38 and 73 and an 85-year-old woman, died at Mater Dei, while a 62-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman died at home.

The number of new cases is higher than yesterday when 283 new cases were found, while the number of active cases has increased to 3.188.

Meanwhile, 113,258 vaccinations have now been administered, out of which 37,182 were second doses.

A total of 3,779 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.