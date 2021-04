Malta has found 33 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while a 93-year-old patient died and 38 more patients recovered.

The number of active cases has dipped to 513.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations has increased to 301,594, out of which 96,631 are second doses.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly briefing.