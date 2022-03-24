Malta Finds 415 New COVID-19 Cases Over The Past Day

Malta has recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases and 131 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

The total number of active cases in Malta has now risen to 3,253.

At the same time, no deaths were recorded from persons who had previously tested positive for the infection, keeping the total number of deaths at 626.

The number of patients in the hospital is 75, two of whom are receiving care in ITU. One more than yesterday.