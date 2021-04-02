Malta Finds 42 New COVID-19 Cases And 94 Recoveries As Active Cases Drop To 687
There are 42 new COVID-19 cases in Malta, according to the Health Ministry.
One patient died in the last 24 hours, meaning the virus death toll has risen to 395.
With 94 more recoveries, Malta’s active cases continues to drop and is now at 687.
Meanwhile, 203,553 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the rollout began in December.
Over 55,897 people have received their second dose as of today.
