Malta has found another 53 new COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, with 50 more recoveries and no more deaths.

A total of 41 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, three of whom in ITU. This is similar to yesterday’s figures, when 36 patients were being treated at hospital and three in ITU.

The total number of vaccinations has risen slightly to 791,240, with 409,136 people now fully vaccinated.