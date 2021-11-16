Malta Finds 64 New COVID-19 Cases, With Two Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only 64 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 16 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. 31 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 636 active cases.

911,620 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 79,203 of the doses administered being booster shots.