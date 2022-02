Malta has found 72 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as 162 people who were positive for the virus recovered and no positive cases died.

This is the third day in a row where no COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, the first time this has happened since the start of the year.

As it stands, 39 people who have tested positive for the virus are in Mater Dei, out of whom four are receiving intensive care.