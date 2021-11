Malta has registered a total of 72 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 43 recoveries and no new deaths.

Total hospital admissions have increased from 12 yesterday to 15 today, but only one of these patients is receiving intensive care.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 vaccine booster doses were administered in the past 24 hours, with the total number of boosters climbing to 113,857.