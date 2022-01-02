Malta Finds 747 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Recorded

Malta has found 747 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a lower number than in recent days.

Meanwhile, two patients – a 52-year-old man and a 78-year-old man – died while positive for the virus, and 279 people recovered.

As it stands, 110 people with the virus are being treated at Mater Dei, out of whom seven are receiving intensive care. The hospitalisation figure represents an increase from yesterday but the number of people in ITU is stable.